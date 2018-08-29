Norris threw a hitless ninth inning Tuesday with no strikeouts and no walks to pick up the save against the Pirates.

Norris protected a three-run lead by inducing a groundout, hitting a batter and then getting a double-play to end the game. Norris has converted six consecutive save opportunities and is 28-for-32 on the year, striking out 63 in 53.2 innings while walking just 12. The right-hander has a 2.85 ERA and an excellent 1.04 WHIP this season while occupying the ninth position in saves in the majors.