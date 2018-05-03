Cardinals' Bud Norris: Notches sixth save Wednesday
Norris logged his sixth save in a win over the White Sox on Wednesday, firing 1.1 scoreless innings in which he recorded two strikeouts.
Back in the full-time closer role for now, Norris was perfect while getting four outs on an efficient 16 pitches. The veteran righty has now posted five straight scoreless efforts, a stretch during which he's allowed just one hit across 5.1 innings.
