Norris has officially been removed from the closer's role, and his slotting in the bullpen is being "reshuffled" according to manager Mike Shildt, Tyler Fenwick of MLB.com reports.

Shildt proclaimed that Carlos Martinez is the team's new full-time closer following Sunday's win over the Tigers, while also confirming that Norris' role within the relief corps is in flux. Following two difficult outings against the Reds and Nationals to open September -- appearances in which he gave up a combined five earned runs -- Norris was given several days off by Shildt until he was called on again Saturday night. Asked to preserve a 3-3 tie entering the bottom of the ninth, Norris took his fifth loss after seeing Victor Reyes reach on a Matt Carpenter error to open the inning, issuing a pair of walks (one intentional) and allowing the winning run to come home on a wild pitch. Shildt hinted at allowing the 33-year-old right-hander to work some lower-leverage situations for the time being in order to give him a better opportunity of executing as he'd often been doing earlier in the season.