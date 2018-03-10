Cardinals' Bud Norris: Perfect in return Friday
Norris (hamstring) fired a scoreless eighth inning in Friday's 4-2 Grapefruit League loss to the Astros, recording a strikeout.
The 33-year-old was sharp in his first appearance since March 2 and remains very much in the mix for a bullpen role at a minimum, Glenn Sattell of MLB.com reports. Norris, who started no fewer than 27 games in each season between 2010 and 2014, is also a candidate for a potential hybrid role on what is presently considered a deep staff. "He certainly could, we'll see if that's how he could best help us," manager Mike Matheny said. "The experience he had last year and how well he responded, and how well it looked as a one-inning guy, I think it's worth taking a good, long look at."
More News
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Throws live batting practice•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Suffers hamstring strain•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Leaves with lower-body injury•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Could get saves•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Signs with Cardinals•
-
Angels' Bud Norris: Throws three scoreless innings in no-decision•
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.