Norris (hamstring) fired a scoreless eighth inning in Friday's 4-2 Grapefruit League loss to the Astros, recording a strikeout.

The 33-year-old was sharp in his first appearance since March 2 and remains very much in the mix for a bullpen role at a minimum, Glenn Sattell of MLB.com reports. Norris, who started no fewer than 27 games in each season between 2010 and 2014, is also a candidate for a potential hybrid role on what is presently considered a deep staff. "He certainly could, we'll see if that's how he could best help us," manager Mike Matheny said. "The experience he had last year and how well he responded, and how well it looked as a one-inning guy, I think it's worth taking a good, long look at."