Norris worked around a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 19th save of the season Tuesday against the Reds. He recorded one strikeout.

Norris allowed the leadoff man to reach and later issued an intentional walk before getting the final out to secure the win. It was a nice bounce-back effort after the veteran allowed five men to reach base the previous night, indicating that he still has a secure role as the team's closer. Norris still holds a solid 3.29 ERA and a sharp 1.10 WHIP for the season.