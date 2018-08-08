Norris worked around a walk with one strikeout in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 23rd save of the season Tuesday against the Marlins.

Norris put the tying man on with a one-out walk, but he retired the next two batters to end the threat. He needed just 16 pitches to retire the side, throwing 10 for strikes as he posted his seventh consecutive scoreless outing. Norris' struggles from July are clearly behind him, with his ERA sitting at a tidy 2.87 ERA to go along with a 1.02 WHIP.