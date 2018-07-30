The Cardinals have made it known they're willing to listen to trade offers for Norris, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Norris has enhanced his appeal to contenders looking to shore up their late-inning bullpen options, as he's converted 20 of 23 save chances while generating a 3.14 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 55:8 K:BB across 43.0 innings thus far in 2018. Norris is a pending free agent who's already been dealt at the trade deadline once, when the Astros shipped him to the Orioles back in 2013. If the Cardinals were to find a suitable trade partner, Jordan Hicks, who boasts a triple-digit fastball and sinker, could be the main candidate to step into St. Louis' ninth-inning role.