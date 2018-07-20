Norris (arm) was available out of the bullpen for Thursday's series opener against the Cubs, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Norris was reportedly suffering from arm soreness leading into the final game of the first half against the Reds last Sunday and was not utilized in that contest. He didn't make an appearance in Thursday's 9-6 loss to the Cubs either, but Langosch's report confirms that the veteran is apparently back to health and available going forward.