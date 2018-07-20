Cardinals' Bud Norris: Ready for action
Norris (arm) was available out of the bullpen for Thursday's series opener against the Cubs, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Norris was reportedly suffering from arm soreness leading into the final game of the first half against the Reds last Sunday and was not utilized in that contest. He didn't make an appearance in Thursday's 9-6 loss to the Cubs either, but Langosch's report confirms that the veteran is apparently back to health and available going forward.
More News
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Might be dealing with arm issue•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Nabs 17th save•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Expects to avoid DL•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Potential injury clarified•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Battles finger soreness in relief appearance•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Comes through in ninth again•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...
-
Hand trade clouds Indians 'pen
The trade that sent Brad Hand to Cleveland for hot catching prospect Francisco Mejia could...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Muncy moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart