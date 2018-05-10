Norris (triceps) is available to pitch Thursday night, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Norris exited Saturday's game with triceps tightness and has been unable to pitch since. However, it seems like he's fully healthy again after a successful long toss session Tuesday. He'll likely resume normal closer duties if the situation arises Thursday, pushing Greg Holland back into a setup role for a bit longer.

