Cardinals' Bud Norris: Ready to pitch Thursday
Norris (triceps) is available to pitch Thursday night, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
Norris exited Saturday's game with triceps tightness and has been unable to pitch since. However, it seems like he's fully healthy again after a successful long toss session Tuesday. He'll likely resume normal closer duties if the situation arises Thursday, pushing Greg Holland back into a setup role for a bit longer.
More News
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Confident about health after throwing session•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Expects to avoid DL•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Exits with trainers•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Gets save despite giving up two earned runs•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Notches sixth save Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Gets win with clean ninth•
-
Don't buy these breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...