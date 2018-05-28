Cardinals' Bud Norris: Records 11th save
Norris pitched a clean ninth inning to earn his 11th save of the season.
Norris entered the game in the ninth inning with a two-run lead and had little trouble closing out the win, needing just 11 pitches to retire the side. He remains perfect in converting save opportunities this season, and shows few signs of relinquishing the closer role.
More News
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Picks up 10th save•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Takes loss Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Notches ninth save Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Gets save against Padres•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Ready to pitch Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Confident about health after throwing session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...