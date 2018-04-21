Cardinals' Bud Norris: Records fifth save of season
Norris secured the save in Friday's win over the Reds, giving up one run on two hits and one walk.
Norris got the call again for the ninth and now has five saves on the season. Norris' last four appearances have all been save opportunities, and he's converted all of them. He has allowed a run in two of those four appearances, but nonetheless he appears to be the trusted guy right now for saves in the St. Louis bullpen. He's sporting a 17:2 K:BB through 10.1 innings on top of a 2.61 ERA. Things may change in the Cardinals' bullpen with Greg Holland there, but at the moment Norris seems to be the primary guy for save chances.
