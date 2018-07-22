Cardinals' Bud Norris: Records save in return
Norris worked around a hit to register a scoreless inning and his 18th save of the season Saturday against the Cubs.
After reports of possible arm issues keeping him out of action last Saturday, he's been available since Thursday but got his first chance to resume his closer role in this contest. He allowed a leadoff single to Jason Heyward but induced a popout and a double play to quell the rally. Despite reports of clubhouse tension between Norris and Jordan Hicks, interim manager Mike Shildt threw his stopper back into the role at his first post-break opportunity. The veteran is thriving in 2018 as the owner of a 2.97 ERA, 50 strikeouts, six walks and 18 saves across 39.1 frames.
