Norris allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth inning to record the save against the Rockies on Friday. He issued one walk and struck out zero.

Norris allowed a couple baserunners and threw 19 pitches (13 strikes) but was able to secure his 27th save of the year. Norris has allowed runs to score just once in his previous 14 appearances, going 9-for-10 in save chances in that span. The right-hander is tied for fourth in the NL in saves and is sporting an excellent 63:12 K:BB in 52.2 innings this season.