Norris struck out a batter in a clean ninth inning for his 15th save Monday against Cleveland.

Norris needed just seven pitches to dispatch Cleveland. It was a necessary stress free outing considering he has had just one perfect ninth inning in his past six appearances and had blown two of his four save opportunities in June. Norris is a solid 15-for-17 in save chances on the season, but cracks have started to show, and his 3.21 ERA is far from elite.

