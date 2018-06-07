Norris threw a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout to earn his 12th save in a 4-1 win over the Marlins on Thursday.

Norris had allowed runs in his last two outings, blowing a save for the first time this year in his last outing. However, this outing should certainly instill confidence in his fantasy owners. The former starting pitcher owns a 2.96 ERA in 27.1 innings, walking just four hitters while punching out 38.