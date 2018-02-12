Cardinals' Bud Norris: Signs with Cardinals
Norris reached an agreement to join the Cardinals on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
After starting for the majority of his nine-year career, Norris moved to the bullpen for the Angels last season and spent part of the year as their closer, recording his first 19 career saves. An August knee injury eventually cost him the job and brings some health risk for the 32-year-old this season, but he joins a team without an established closer, which could help his fantasy value this season. Luke Gregerson will be the favorite to close to start the year, but it's not impossible to see Norris outperforming him and taking the job at some point.
