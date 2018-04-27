Norris fired a scoreless eighth inning in an extra-innings win over the Mets on Thursday, recording two strikeouts.

Norris had been ruled out of Tuesday's series opener with arm soreness, but he'd reportedly been available to pitch Wednesday if necessary. While he ultimately wasn't called on in that game, the veteran reliever was brought on for the eighth Thursday and was impressive while firing 12 of 16 pitches for strikes in his one frame. Norris is a perfect 5-for-5 in save opportunities thus far, but with fellow reliever Greg Holland continuing to round into form after not signing until Opening Day, it appears the latter may be the go-to option in the ninth on most days moving forward.