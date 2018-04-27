Cardinals' Bud Norris: Solid in first outing since arm soreness
Norris fired a scoreless eighth inning in an extra-innings win over the Mets on Thursday, recording two strikeouts.
Norris had been ruled out of Tuesday's series opener with arm soreness, but he'd reportedly been available to pitch Wednesday if necessary. While he ultimately wasn't called on in that game, the veteran reliever was brought on for the eighth Thursday and was impressive while firing 12 of 16 pitches for strikes in his one frame. Norris is a perfect 5-for-5 in save opportunities thus far, but with fellow reliever Greg Holland continuing to round into form after not signing until Opening Day, it appears the latter may be the go-to option in the ninth on most days moving forward.
More News
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Available out of bullpen•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Dealing with arm soreness•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Works eighth inning Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Records fifth save of season•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Notches fourth save Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Collects another save Sunday•
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?