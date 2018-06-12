Norris struck out a batter in a clean ninth inning for his 13th save Monday against San Diego.

Norris had blown two of his past three save opportunities and allowed runs in three of his past four outings heading into Monday night, so a clean inning was critical to stem the tide. Those recent blown saves are the only ones Norris has blown all season, so if he can put up a few consecutive zeros this week, expect them to be forgotten quickly.

More News
Our Latest Stories