Norris suffered a left hamstring strain Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

He got a surprise start after Carlos Martinez was scratched for personal reasons. Even more surprisingly, Norris pitched 2.1 innings before exiting. He gave up five earned runs, and was likely just trying to build up a pitch count so that he can enter the season capable of getting more than three outs out of the Cardinals' bullpen. Norris will probably miss at least a week with the hamstring issue, but has a chance to be ready to go on Opening Day. This makes him a long shot to win the closer's role, and given his usage Friday, he may not have been in that mix in the first place.