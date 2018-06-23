Norris (3-2) allowed a walkoff solo home run in Friday's loss to the Brewers.

Norris came into a tie game in the ninth inning and struck out Travis Shaw before Jesus Aguilar took him deep to win the game. It was the fourth time in his last eight outings that Norris has allowed a run to score, bringing his ERA to 3.41 on the season. The 33-year-old is still 13-for-15 in save chances and sports an excellent 42:5 K:BB in 31.2 innings.

