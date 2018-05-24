Cardinals' Bud Norris: Takes loss Wednesday
Norris (1-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out two in one inning of work Wednesday, taking the loss against the Royals.
Norris pitched a clean ninth inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced, but things went downhill quickly when he came back out for the tenth. He allowed all four batters he faced in the frame to reach -- three via singles and one on an error -- as he took his first loss of the season. The 33-year-old has been fairly reliable this season -- Wednesday's outing aside -- but his leash as the closer remains somewhat short with Greg Holland waiting in the wings behind him.
More News
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Notches ninth save Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Gets save against Padres•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Ready to pitch Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Confident about health after throwing session•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Expects to avoid DL•
-
Cardinals' Bud Norris: Exits with trainers•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...