Norris (1-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out two in one inning of work Wednesday, taking the loss against the Royals.

Norris pitched a clean ninth inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced, but things went downhill quickly when he came back out for the tenth. He allowed all four batters he faced in the frame to reach -- three via singles and one on an error -- as he took his first loss of the season. The 33-year-old has been fairly reliable this season -- Wednesday's outing aside -- but his leash as the closer remains somewhat short with Greg Holland waiting in the wings behind him.