Cardinals' Bud Norris: Throws live batting practice
Norris (hamstring) threw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Norris is working his way back from a hamstring strain suffered Friday against the Red Sox. He's able to throw, but the team wanted to keep him from game action in order to prevent him from needing to sprint over to cover first base. It seems likely that he'll be ready to go by Opening Day.
