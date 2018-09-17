Norris (finger) is unavailable Monday against the Braves, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Norris will get the night off after exiting Sunday's game with a blister on his right middle finger. The reliever should be considered day-to-day as he allows the skin on his finger to heal. Jordan Hicks and Dakota Hudson will be tasked with getting the ball to closer to Carlos Martinez in his absence.

