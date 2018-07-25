Cardinals' Bud Norris: Unavailable Wednesday
Norris will not be available out of the bullpen for Wednesday's game against Cincinnati, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Norris picked up his 19th save of the season during Tuesday's victory over the Reds, which was his third appearance in the past four days. Due to that usage, interim manager Mike Shildt said Norris will not be available for the series finale. Since Jordan Hicks is also in the same boat, look for a combination of Luke Gregerson and Greg Holland near the end of the game.
