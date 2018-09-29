Manager Mike Shildt said Norris is unlikely to pitch again this weekend after leaving Friday's game with left hamstring tightness, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Norris has likely pitched for the last time this season barring a postseason run for the Cardinals. Since the club would have to win both games this weekend against the Cubs, in addition to a pair of losses by the Dodgers just to force a Game 163, it looks like the right-hander's season has come to an end.