Norris (finger) is expected to be available for Friday's game against the Giants, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Norris exited Sunday's contest against the Dodgers due to a blister on his right hand and hasn't pitched since. He tested the injury during a game of catch prior to series opener and didn't appear to have any issues. Although Norris recently lost his role as the closer, the Cardinals will likely deploy him in high-leverage situations moving forward.