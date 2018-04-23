Cardinals' Bud Norris: Works eighth inning Sunday
Norris fired a scoreless eighth inning in a win over the Reds on Sunday, recording a strikeout.
The de facto closer for the time being worked the eighth Sunday with the Cardinals holding a comfortable lead, as manager Mike Matheny experimented with having Greg Holland work the ninth for only the second time this season. Norris was as impressive as he's often been in higher-leverage scenarios, needing just eight pitches -- six which he threw for strikes -- to wrap up his sole frame. It remains to be seen if Matheny will still revert to Norris, who's a perfect 5-for-5 in save opportunities, the next time he needs a win closed out.
