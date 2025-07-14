The Cardinals have selected Crossland with the 120th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Crossland, a 6-foot-2 southpaw, logged a 6.32 ERA and 1.48 WHIP in 68.1 innings this year for Oklahoma, although he managed 84 strikeouts. A strained back muscle reportedly affected him this spring and he pitched better down the stretch. Crossland can touch 98 mph with his fastball and has a great changeup. He'll need to improve his breaking ball along with his control.