The Cardinals selected Winquest's contract from Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.

Winquest made the Yankees' Opening Day as a Rule 5 pick, but he was returned to the Cardinals before making an appearance. The 26-year-old right-hander got off to a slow start this season and missed some time with an undisclosed injury, but he's been locked in since the calendar flipped to August, tossing 10.1 scoreless innings with just three hits allowed and a 17:5 K:BB. Winquest will be making his major-league debut when he enters a game.