Cardinals' Caden Ferraro: Lands with St. Louis in third round

The Cardinals selected Ferraro with the No. 86 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

Ferraro is a much better fantasy prospect than a real-life one, as he's essentially a designated hitter but has a chance for a plus hit tool to go with plus raw power. He spent two years raking in junior college before transferring to Texas Tech for his junior season. This spring, he slashed .374/.481/.604 with eight home runs, a 16.7 percent walk rate and a 15.5 percent strikeout rate in 52 games for the Red Raiders. The lefty-hitting Ferraro will need to mash at every level of the minors, but if he does, he could eventually make it as a middle-of-the-order run producer.