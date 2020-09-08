Martinez (illness) was activated as expected ahead of his scheduled start in the first half of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Martinez was part of the Cardinals' early-season COVID-19 outbreak and hasn't pitched since late July. He's unlikely to approach 100 pitches in his return to the mound, though he threw over 50 pitches in his most recent live batting practice session, so he should be able to throw a handful of innings Tuesday. Dylan Carlson was optioned in a corresponding move.