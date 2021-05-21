Martinez (ankle) was activated off the 10-day injured list as expected ahead of his scheduled start Friday against the Cubs.

Martinez pitched through an ankle issue in previous start against the Rockies back on May 8, allowing five runs in five innings. He initially expected that he wouldn't have to miss a turn in the rotation but wound up missing just shy of two weeks. The righty owns a passable enough 4.35 ERA on the season, but his 12.6 percent strikeout rate gives him a very low fantasy ceiling.