Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Activated ahead of start
Martinez (lat) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and will start Tuesday against the Marlins.
Martinez came through his lone minor-league rehab appearance with no issues -- allowing two runs while striking out four across four innings with Double-A Springfield on Thursday -- clearing the way for him to rejoin the Cardinals' rotation after missing the past four weeks with a right lat strain. Prior to landing on the disabled list, Martinez compiled a shiny 1.62 ERA to go with his 47 strikeouts in 50 innings (eight starts). He'll look to pick up where he left off in a favorable matchup against the Marlins.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Confirmed for Tuesday's start•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Tuesday return increasingly likely•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Tuesday return a possibility•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Set for rehab start Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Expected to begin rehab stint shortly•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Throws pain-free Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start