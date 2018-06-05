Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Activated ahead of start

Martinez (lat) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and will start Tuesday against the Marlins.

Martinez came through his lone minor-league rehab appearance with no issues -- allowing two runs while striking out four across four innings with Double-A Springfield on Thursday -- clearing the way for him to rejoin the Cardinals' rotation after missing the past four weeks with a right lat strain. Prior to landing on the disabled list, Martinez compiled a shiny 1.62 ERA to go with his 47 strikeouts in 50 innings (eight starts). He'll look to pick up where he left off in a favorable matchup against the Marlins.