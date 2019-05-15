Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Activation potentially imminent
Martinez (shoulder) will make a rehab appearance for Double-A Springfield on Wednesday and could be activated from the injured list during the team's upcoming weekend series against the Rangers, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Martinez is slated to exceed the 30-pitch mark for a second straight rehab appearance Wednesday. If the right-hander emerges without setbacks, there's reportedly a solid chance he'll be activated in the coming days. Martinez has yet to allow a run over 4.2 minor-league innings across four rehab appearances and has recorded six strikeouts over that span.
