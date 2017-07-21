Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Allows 10 hits in no decision Friday
Martinez (6-8) allowed three runs, two of which were earned, on 10 hits and one walk while striking out three across six innings, but received no decision Friday against the Cubs.
Martinez gave up a two-run homer to Willson Contreras in the first inning, and left the game with a 3-2 deficit, though the offense came up big after his departure to take him off the hook for a potential loss. Although he's prone to the occasional rough outing, he's held opponents to two or fewer earned runs in six of his last eight starts, and he remains a quality fantasy option with an impressive 3.34 ERA. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Rockies.
