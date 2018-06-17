Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Allows 13 basreunners

Martinez allowed three earned runs on seven hits and six walks while striking out five across five innings Saturday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Martinez was lucky to escape having allowed only three earned runs as he stranded 11 runners on base, including five in scoring position. Control is emerging as a major problem for Martinez, as he has now walked 18 batters in 12.2 innings of work across three starts since returning from his lat injury. While he continues to generate strikeouts, he is difficult to trust given his current ability to consistently find the strike zone.