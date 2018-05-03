Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Allows just one in win

Martinez (3-1) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out five over 7.1 innings against the White Sox.

Martinez helped out his own cause at the plate as well, breaking a scoreless tie in the sixth inning with a solo home run. On the hill, the 26-year-old just keeps rolling and has now allowed either one or zero runs in six straight starts while going at least six innings in all of those. His strikeout rate has dipped a bit the last two starts, but even still Martinez sports an even 9.0 K/9 in the early going. He'll carry a terrific 1.40 ERA into his next start Monday against the Twins.