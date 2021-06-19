Martinez (3-8) took the loss Friday, surrendering eight runs on eight hits and four walks over three-plus innings as the Cardinals were dropped 9-1 by Atlanta. He struck out three.

The right-hander threw only 39 of 68 pitches for strikes before getting the hook with two on and nobody out in the fourth inning, and both runners eventually came around to score. Martinez has been tagged for at least five runs in three of his last four outings, sending his ERA soaring to 6.62, and he's walked 10 batters in 14.2 innings over that stretch.