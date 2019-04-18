Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Another bullpen scheduled

Martinez (shoulder) will throw another bullpen session Friday before the Cardinals' game against the Mets at Busch Stadium, Andrew Wagner of MLB.com reports.

Martinez has a pair of successful bullpens under his belt already, and upcoming Friday session will serve as the gateway to a simulated game if it goes off without a hitch. The sim game would unfold at the team's spring facility in Jupiter, Florida, a location that would make a subsequent rehab assignment with High-A Palm Beach a potential next step.