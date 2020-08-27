Martinez (illness) will face hitters again Thursday at the Cardinals' alternate training site in Springfield, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander threw what manager Mike Shildt described as a "low-intensity" live batting practice session Monday in Springfield, and he'll repeat the practice Thursday, likely with a higher pitch count. Martinez will return as to the active roster as a starter, so he may need at least one more session beyond Thursday's to have his arm built up sufficiently.