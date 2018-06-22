Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Another poor outing
Martinez (3-4) allowed seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out three across four innings to take the loss Thursday against the Brewers.
Martinez continued his struggles since returning from the disabled list (lat) as he allowed a solo home run and three doubles in his short outing. He wasn't helped by the defense behind him as errors and other questionable fielding directly led to three runs (two of which were earned). However, he didn't help himself and contained to fight his command by throwing two wild pitches with Jesus Aguilar at the plate in the third inning, allowing another run to score. As for the positive, Martinez has seen his velocity stabilize, highlighted by his fastball pumping in at an average of 95 mph in Thursday's start. In four outings since coming off the disabled list, Martinez has now allowed 15 earned runs across 16.2 innings.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Allows 13 basreunners•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Tagged for five runs•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Drop in velocity explained•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Goes four innings in return•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Activated ahead of start•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Confirmed for Tuesday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five fill-ins who've become fixtures
These five hitters started out as fill-ins, but Scott White thinks they're here to stay. And...
-
Waivers: Miller time; Cubs closer
Who fills in as Cubs closer with Brandon Morrow on the shelf, and how excited should we be...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...