Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Another poor outing

Martinez (3-4) allowed seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out three across four innings to take the loss Thursday against the Brewers.

Martinez continued his struggles since returning from the disabled list (lat) as he allowed a solo home run and three doubles in his short outing. He wasn't helped by the defense behind him as errors and other questionable fielding directly led to three runs (two of which were earned). However, he didn't help himself and contained to fight his command by throwing two wild pitches with Jesus Aguilar at the plate in the third inning, allowing another run to score. As for the positive, Martinez has seen his velocity stabilize, highlighted by his fastball pumping in at an average of 95 mph in Thursday's start. In four outings since coming off the disabled list, Martinez has now allowed 15 earned runs across 16.2 innings.