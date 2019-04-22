Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Another side session on tap

Martinez (shoulder) is set for a side session Monday and will then head to Jupiter, Florida to throw live batting practice later in the week, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Martinez has reportedly looked strong in his recent throwing sessions, and Monday's is slated to involve more intensity than Saturday's. The next notable step in the right-hander's recovery will come later in the week when he faces High-A Palm Beach hitters at the team's spring training facility, which could eventually be followed by an official rehab assignment.