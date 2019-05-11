Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Another strong rehab outing
Martinez (shoulder) fired a scoreless inning in Triple-A Memphis' loss to Iowa on Friday, allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts.
It was the latest impressive rehab appearance for Martinez, who's now generated three scoreless efforts in as many trips to the mound at the minor-league level. Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports that Martinez hit 97 mph on the radar gun, certainly an encouraging sign for his recovering shoulder. The right-hander is slated to return from the injured list at some point during the Cardinals' next homestand. He's initially expected to serve as a reliever.
