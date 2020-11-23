Martinez (oblique) was taken into custody Monday by National Dominican Police in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic for violating the country's social-distancing protocols, Hector Gomez of Deportivo Z 10 reports.

Martinez returned to his native country for the offseason following an injury-shortened 2020 campaign in which he posted a 9.90 ERA and 2.10 ERA over his five starts. The 29-year-old isn't expected to face any punishment from MLB for his arrest, but he'll presumably still have to resolve the legal issue before he's cleared to return to North America for spring training. The Cardinals haven't decided whether Martinez will continue to work as a starter in 2021 or prepare for a move back to the bullpen.