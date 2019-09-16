Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Available Monday
Martinez (illness) will be available Monday, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.
Martinez revealed Monday that the illness which sidelined him over the weekend and sent him to the hospital Saturday night was asthma, the first time he's dealt with such a problem. The closer should be called on if a save situation arises Monday against Nationals.
