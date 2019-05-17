Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Back from injured list

Martinez (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's game against Texas, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

Martinez wasn't expected back until Saturday, but the team evidently feels confident enough in his health to bring him back in time for Friday's showdown. The right-hander has yet to pitch in the big leagues this season due to a right shoulder strain, though he mowed hitters down during his minor-league rehab stint. Martinez will be utilized out of the bullpen to start with, however, a return to the starting rotation at some point isn't completely out of the question.