Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Back from injured list
Martinez (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's game against Texas, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
Martinez wasn't expected back until Saturday, but the team evidently feels confident enough in his health to bring him back in time for Friday's showdown. The right-hander has yet to pitch in the big leagues this season due to a right shoulder strain, though he mowed hitters down during his minor-league rehab stint. Martinez will be utilized out of the bullpen to start with, however, a return to the starting rotation at some point isn't completely out of the question.
More News
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Expected back Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Tosses two innings Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Activation potentially imminent•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Dominates in latest rehab•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Could return next weekend•
-
Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Heading right back to hill•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...