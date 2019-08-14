Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Bags 13th save
Martinez got the save against the Royals on Tuesday, working around a hit to record two outs and close out the Cardinals' 2-0 victory. He didn't record a walk or a strikeout.
Martinez allowed a base hit after entering with one out in the ninth inning, but he made sure it didn't matter, coming back to record a two-out save for his 13th of the season in 16 opportunities. The right-hander's 3.41 ERA and 1.26 WHIP still aren't that of a truly elite closer, but he seems to have a comfortable grasp on the role, and has now yielded just one earned run over his last seven appearances.
