Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Barely converts ninth save
Martinez allowed one run on three hits during the 10th inning while earning his ninth save of the season in a 6-5 victory against the Pirates on Monday.
It looked like the Cardinals weren't going to have to use Martinez in this one after they took a four-run lead in the top of the 10th following a grand slam, but the Pirates mounted a furious comeback in the bottom of the frame. Martinez yielded three hits and really only got one better out -- the Pirates committed an out on a sacrifice bunt attempt and another on a runner thrown out at the plate. Martinez allowed a homer on the first pitch he threw too, but it still goes down as a save. He owns a 2-1 record and is 9-for-11 in save chances with a 3.86 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 25.2 innings this season.
