Martinez fired three scoreless innings in a Grapefruit League loss to the Mets on Tuesday, allowing two hits and two walks while regarding three strikeouts.
The right-hander's strong effort validated the confident tone he'd sounded after a disastrous spring debut against the Astros on Thursday. Martinez stretched out to 53 pitches in Tuesday's start, throwing 33 for strikes in a performance that keeps him in the thick of the race for the No. 5 job in the starting rotation.
