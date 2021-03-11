Martinez fired three scoreless innings in a Grapefruit League loss to the Mets on Tuesday, allowing two hits and two walks while regarding three strikeouts.

The right-hander's strong effort validated the confident tone he'd sounded after a disastrous spring debut against the Astros on Thursday. Martinez stretched out to 53 pitches in Tuesday's start, throwing 33 for strikes in a performance that keeps him in the thick of the race for the No. 5 job in the starting rotation.