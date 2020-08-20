Martinez (illness) is expected to throw a bullpen session Thursday, at which point the Cardinals will have more of an expected timeline for his return, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The right-hander recently officially confirmed he's been sidelined with the coronavirus, and he, along with several other teammates that were also infected in the team's recent outbreak, all appear to be working their way back to full health. How well Martinez's arm tolerates Thursday's workload should help clarify his approximate return date, and Goold notes it's possible the right-hander, who was effective as a closer last season, logs some initial appearances as a reliever while his arm is built back up.